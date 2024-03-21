Blackpool are enjoying an exciting race for the League One play-offs.

The competition for the play-off places are as fierce as ever as Oxford United sit in sixth, but the U's Lincoln City, Stevenage, Blackpool and Leyton Orient right on their tails.

The aforementioned Seasiders sit just three points outside the play-off places as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.

The Tangerines have won 17 of their 39 league games this season, and will have to work on their consistency going into the final seven games of the season if they want to make it back into the top six.

One player who has been absolutely crucial for Blackpool this season is 21-year-old Karamoko Dembele, who is currently on loan from French club Stade Brestois.

The playmaker joined Brestois back in the summer of 2022 after Celtic released the player on a free transfer, which on the face of it was somewhat of a surprise as just a couple of years prior, Dembele was tipped for massive things in football.

And looking at his current form for Blackpool, it may be a decision that the Scottish side heavily regret.

Karamoko Dembele is shining for Blackpool

Since signing on loan for Blackpool in the summer, Dembele has been hugely impressive and has quickly become a fan favourite among the Tangerines faithful.

The 21-year-old has made 23 League One starts this season, scoring six goals and assisting a further 10.

His attacking presence is a real danger to defences across the division as he is incredibly unpredictable and always looks to excite the Blackpool supporters with his pace and trickery.

Karamoko Dembele's Blackpool League One Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 32 Goals 6 Assists 10 Shots Per Game 1.1 Pass Success 80.4% Average Rating 7.03 *Stats Correct As Of March 20, 2024 - As Per WhoScored

His place in the starting eleven is not always guaranteed, but even when he comes off the bench, Dembele looks a real threat.

A recent example of this is when Neil Crichley's side travelled to Peterborough in February - the score line was 1-1 as Dembele entered the pitch in the second half, and in the 91st minute, he scored a dramatic winner to send the away end into raptures.

His impact at Blackpool this season has been astonishing, and unsurprisingly, he is receiving a lot of interest from further up the pyramid, which will be heartbreaking for the Seasiders as it is very unlikely that they will be able to sign him again next season after he returns to his parent club.

There is now Premier League interest in Karamoko Dembele

According to a report from HITC, there are multiple Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the promising 21-year-old ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Everton, West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford and Wolves are among the top-tier clubs all said to be interested in Dembele ahead of the summer, where his parent club Brest may look to cash in for the right price.

Dembele's impressive loan spell in League One has caught the eyes of many for several reasons, and he could be set for his first Premier League move.

Dembele's contract does not expire until 2026 in France, so clubs will have to pay a sizeable fee, but for the Premier League sides interested, there may be some untapped potential that they can see in the diminutive forward-thinking midfielder.

Celtic must now have huge regrets over Karamoko Dembele handling

Celtic will be looking at Dembele's Blackpool form in regret after allowing him to depart for not a single penny back in 2022.

Dembele progressed through the ranks with the Scottish club and was hugely impressive in youth football, but failed to get much of a chance in the senior team.

Making just ten senior appearances for Celtic in all competitions and scoring one goal in a victory over St Johnstone, Dembele's game time was extremely limited despite his massive potential, and at the end of his contract in the summer of 2022, the Hoops decided to quietly let his contract expire.

This is a decision that Celtic could now be hugely regretting, based on his current form.

Dembele's 2023/24 campaign has been sublime in League One for Blackpool, so the Scottish club will be thinking that they should have perhaps been more patient and to let the attacking midfielder/winger grow in his own time.

With interest currently flying in from the Premier League, Celtic should have kept a hold of him in the hopes of receiving a reasonable fee for the player.