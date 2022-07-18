Blackpool hoping to finalise transfer swoop for 12-goal attacker

Blackpool have matched Portsmouth’s offer to sign Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop.

It had been reported that Pompey were on the brink of landing the 25-year-old, in a deal that was thought to be worth around £500,000.

However, in another hugely frustrating blow for Danny Cowley, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the Championship outfit have made a late move to rival the offer.

Whilst it’s still not certain where the player will go, the prospect of playing in the second tier would make the Seasiders favourites to land Bishop, in what is a big boost for Michael Appleton, who is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Accrington man, who hit double figures for the third consecutive campaign last time out, as well as registering four assists.

The likes of MK Dons, Peterborough and Ipswich had been linked with the former Notts County man in the past, but it now appears he will be on the move, with a decision on his future thought to be announced soon.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this would be a fantastic move for Bishop who has worked his way up from non-league to then get a move to the Championship.

Blackpool are a club that give a chance to those in the lower leagues and he would appear to be a good fit for what Appleton is trying to build.

For Portsmouth, this would be another major setback in the market, with Cowley desperate to bring in another forward or two ahead of the new season.

