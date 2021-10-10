Blackpool handed major player blow as fitness update emerges

Blackpool are set to be without their captain and first-choice goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, with The Sun, via Lancs Live, reporting that he could face six weeks out of action.

Maxwell, who picked up an injury during The Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers just before the international break, is also likely to miss Blackpool’s local Derby clash against Preston North End.

The 31-year-old spent four years with The Lilywhites between 2016 and 2020, with Preston being the team who offered Maxwell Championship football.

22 questions about Blackpool FC away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who was Blackpool's kit manufacturer during their 2000/01 campaign? Lotto Sporta Super League

Before that clash on October 23, Blackpool have games against Nottingham Forest and Reading, and subsequently, Stuart Moore is likely to get some consistent game time at Championship level, although, Daniel Grimshaw will also be battling for that number 1 spot.

Departing Deepdale in January 2020, Maxwell was integral to Blackpool’s promotion-winning season last time out, keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding just 34 goals.

The verdict

Maxwell was an important figure for Blackpool last year, and he was beginning to have a similar effect this season, meaning his loss for what is expected to be six weeks, might be a testing time for the in-form Lancashire club.

As well as being a good shot-stopper, Maxwell is an excellent communicator and reads the game very well. He is also a composed figure in possession and knows when to kick longer and take pressure off his defence.

Moore is the more experienced option for Blackpool to go with in Maxwell’s absence, however, he has not played too much football in recent years.

Grimshaw’s first-team experience is also limited, but he is certainly an exciting prospect.