Highlights Jordan Rhodes to make comeback for Blackpool after knee scan reveals only strained ligaments - no surgery needed.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports on positive news with Blackpool striker to return in weeks to aid promotion push.

Blackpool have received very encouraging injury news regarding key striker Jordan Rhodes ahead of the League One run-in.

Following their relegation to the third tier last season, the hope among those in Tangerine was that they'd maybe be able to return to the Championship at the first time of asking. They did lose their main attacking firepower via the sale of Jerry Yates to Swansea City, and Gary Madine's release from the club, but they were able to replenish in those areas.

Former Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Demebele came in on loan from Stade Brest in Ligue 1, and has had a very solid impact on the team, providing six goals and 10 assists in 32 league appearances.

He is the club's second-top scorer, but he doesn't come close to their leading talisman: Rhodes. He has netted 15 times this season.

The former Scottish international had not long returned from an injury that he suffered at the end of January before having another scare this past weekend. News of the severity of his injury, and when he is likely to be back, has now been revealed.

Timeline for Jordan Rhodes return revealed

The Blackpool striker is expected to return to the team in a few weeks in a major boost for the League One play-off hopefuls, according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

Nixon revealed that the striker, who is on loan at the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town, was going to have a scan on his knee today to check the damage that it had suffered after a strong challenge on him in the first half of the club's game on Saturday, against Wigan Athletic. There was an initial expectation that he would miss the side's last seven games of the season because of the injury.

Thankfully, for Blackpool fans, Rhodes has only strained the ligaments in his knee, and not torn them, as per Nixon. The journalist added that there will be no need for the 34-year-old to have surgery and that he will be ready for the club's promotion push.

After the game against Wigan, the boss of the Tangerines, Neil Critchley, revealed that the 34-year-old didn't want to come off because he'd not long returned from a spell on the sidelines.

Rhodes injury news will be a major boost for Blackpool

The 34-year-old is still expected to be out for a few weeks. He will be nursed back gradually and the hope is that he will return at some point in April. Between now and the middle of said month, they have a mix of tougher and more winnable fixtures on their schedule.

Derby County, who are up next for Critchley's side, are in a good position to win automatic promotion back to the Championship. After Wycombe Wanderers, in the match following their trip to Pride Park, they play three relegation-battling teams; Cambridge United, Fleetwood Town, and Carlisle United.

The Seasiders will be hoping to have him back at some point during that run, and having a player of his quality return will always be helpful. But, they can't afford many slip-ups during his time out of the team.

Blackpool are currently ninth in the League One table and are three points off the play-off places.

League One play-off chase (As it stands 19th March) Team P GD Points 6 Oxford United 39 +10 63 7 Lincoln City 39 +23 61 8 Stevenage 38 +11 61 9 Blackpool 39 +15 60 10 Leyton Orient 39 0 58

Lincoln are the hot favourites to end up in that final play-off spot. They have scored 16 goals in their last three games, and they haven't lost since they were at Bloomfield Road on New Year's Day.

They, too, have some favourable games coming up, so Blackpool can't afford to drop off their winning pace because the likes of the Imps will leave them in their trail. The absence of Rhodes makes a slip up all the more likely, but news of him returning before the end of the current campaign will provide much happiness to everyone at the club.