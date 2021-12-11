Blackpool goalkeeper makes admission about relationship with teammate

Chris Maxwell made his return to the Blackpool starting XI after missing two months through injury.

Maxwell’s injury led to the introduction of back-up keeper’ Dan Grimshaw show impressed in Maxwell’s absence.

In the nine games Grimshaw played, Blackpool conceded eight goals and lost just three times but has found himself back on the bench since Maxwell returned.

Following his reintroduction into the Blackpool starting lineup, Maxwell has admitted it would be wrong to view Grimshaw as competition.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: “For me personally, my competition is the team you play on a Saturday. Every player in the dressing room should be looking at the opposition – it’s not an individual thing.

“It’s not about competing to get in the team just to play. We don’t just want to play – we want to win, we want to compete, we want to be at the top end of the table.” Maxwell reserved praised for Grimshaw, and describing the stopper, he added: “First and foremost, he’s a great lad. I’ve got a really good relationship with him, Stuart Moore, Charlie Monks and (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks as well, so we’ve got a really good group of goalkeepers at the club. “There’s bags of talent in our group. Grimmy and Stu are fantastic goalies as well, with the excellent qualities they possess.” Blackpool face Derby County later this afternoon with Maxwell hoping to put last week’s defeat to Luton behind him. The Seasiders go into that game 15th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places. The Verdict Blackpool have surprised many this season with their form. However, both sets of goalkeepers have probably been the biggest surprise. Maxwell statistically was one of the best keepers’ in the league prior to his injury and Grimshaw stepped in effortlessly in Maxwell’s absence. The form of both keepers’ has been key to Blackpool’s success this season and it’s clear there’s a close relationship between them and the rest of the squad. A positive squad harmony can be important as three or four new signings and will be important for Blackpool as they battle to stay midtable, something they do seem to be in a position to do successfully.