Blackpool finalise transfer swoop for experienced free agent

Blackpool have completed the signing of Liam Bridcutt on a one-year contract after he left Lincoln City this summer.

The 33-year-old, who has featured for the likes of Brighton and Leeds over the years, was most recently with the Imps, who were managed previously by current Seasiders chief Michael Appleton.

And, he has now brought the defensive midfielder to the club, as Blackpool announced the arrival of Bridcutt this evening. Speaking to their own media, Appleton was keen to explain the qualities the new recruit will add to the group.

“I’m delighted to bring Liam in. We know the quality and the experience he’s got – at Premier League and Championship level – and he’s a fantastic character who will also bring a lot of things off the pitch as well. His addition will be a real plus.”

Bridcutt has only played one game in 2022, so there is going to be a degree of patience required before he able to fully make his mark at this level as he works on his match fitness.

Appleton’s side take on Norwich City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The verdict

This seems like a decent bit of business for Blackpool because Appleton knows exactly what Bridcutt can bring to the squad, in terms of his ability on the pitch and his influence off it.

So, there needs to be a trust in the management and the coaches on this one and it’s a great opportunity for Bridcutt to show what he can do.

Of course, it’s going to take time before he is fully up to speed but this seems like a low-risk signing for Blackpool.

