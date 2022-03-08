Blackpool finalise fresh agreement with 26-y/o player

Blackpool have confirmed that defender Marvin Ekpiteta has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

📝 Marvin Ekpiteta signs new Blackpool contract, keeping him at Bloomfield Road until June 2024. https://t.co/gfS1I8EcQa pic.twitter.com/ap2xtqoM2t — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) March 8, 2022

The 26-year-old joined the Seasiders from Leyton Orient ahead of the previous campaign and went on to play 30 games as they won promotion to the Championship after beating Lincoln City in the play-off final.

Ekpiteta has continued to have a major influence on the team under Neil Critchley this season, playing a key role as they sit 14th in the table.

With the centre-back’s previous deal expiring in the coming months, even though Blackpool had a 12-month option, securing him on a longer deal was always going to be a priority.

And, an announcement came revealing that those fresh terms had been signed off, with Ekpiteta committing himself to the club for another two years – something he was pleased to do.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal at Blackpool and I’m excited to see what the next few years holds.”

The defender is sure to play when Critchley’s men are back in action against Swansea City this weekend.

Can you name which club Blackpool signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Jordan Gabriel Derby County Nottingham Forest Coventry West Brom

The verdict

This is great news for Blackpool as Ekpiteta has been superb since he joined and he has seemed to take his game up another level since promotion to the second tier.

So, it’s a real statement from the club that they could keep the defender and it shows that he is behind the long-term plans that they have.

Now, he will look to continue his fine form over the coming months to try and help the club to a top-half finish at least.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.