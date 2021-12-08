Blackpool figure hints at the club’s January transfer window plans

Blackpool have done exceptionally well so far this season in competing near the top of the table despite only being promoted from League One at the beginning of the year – but, Stuart McCall feels there may be a clear out on the cards at Bloomfield Road as reported by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Seasiders have done well so far to seal a number of important results and compete towards the top half of the table. A play-off push is certainly not out of the picture and a few good results could see them climb towards the top six again.

Neil Critchley has managed to get his side playing a good brand of football that gets results – but one man who has recently exited the club feels that the boss may have to have a clear out of his team when the winter transfer window opens.

That man is Stuart McCall who, despite only being with Blackpool for a number of months, decided to part ways with the second tier side to join division rivals Sheffield United.

Now working at the Blades, he has continued to speak out about his former team and feels that with the amount of players they currently have on their books, that they may need to offload some in the January window.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette about it, McCall said about their current squad: “The future is bright, definitely. We’ll see what Neil will do in January, because the squad is probably a bit top heavy at the minute because it’s a big squad.”

The side certainly do have a number of players on their books now who can’t even get a look in. It means that a number of them may have to be shipped out either on loan or on a more permanent basis before new faces are brought in – so Neil Critchley may have a big job on his hands in the turn of the year.

The Verdict

Blackpool have a solid squad and are getting some good results so far. Having a big squad is sometimes not a bad thing, as it prepares you for every eventuality and means you have plenty of options to choose from throughout the season.

However, it can also lead to unrest and a number of players not being picked will understandably not be happy with their current amount of gametime. In order to better utilise his squad then and ensure everyone is pulling in the same direction, he may have to let some of his current players depart in the winter transfer window.