Blackpool FC’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Blackpool are just underway in their second year back in the Championship following their promotion from League One via the play-offs in the 2020-21 season.

The Tangerines got a solid 16th place finish last season under the management of Neil Critchley although following his departure this summer, Michael Appleton has returned to the club in the hope of taking them forward.

The boss has been working on adding to his side throughout the summer although the start of their season has been somewhat inconsistent with three wins, two draws and three losses under their belts so far.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders currently find themselves sat 11th in the league and will be hoping they can continue sitting in the top half of the table.

Despite some off the pitch troubles in recent times, Blackpool are a side that have been in the top tier of football and had some top players in their ranks.

With that in mind, here we take a look at Blackpool’s ten most expensive signings ever and see what they’re up to now.