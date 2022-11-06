Blackpool FC’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Blackpool will have a number of players with contracts set to expire at the end of this season.

The Seasiders will have to weigh up their options over the coming months, especially with the January transfer window quickly approaching.

There are up to 13 players who could be in the middle of their final year with the Championship club, with another five players only at the Tangerines as part of a season long loan agreement.

That is almost an entire squad’s worth of talent that could depart Bloomfield Road this summer.

Here we take a look at the players who could leave as a free agent come the end of the campaign.

A number of key players such as Callum Connolly and Kenneth Dougall could depart.

The pair both have a contract until 2023 and have played important roles in Michael Appleton’s side so far this season.

They have each only missed just one league match so far as we head ever closer to the November international break.

They have also combined for three goals and three assists, with the team aiming to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

It would come as no surprise to find the club is actively looking to maintain this duo at the club beyond the season given their importance to Blackpool.

Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine have also been a regular presence in the starting lineup under Appleton, playing in a majority of the team’s games so far this campaign.

The pair have also been with Blackpool for a number of years, so retaining them would represent a continuation within the squad that they may need given the number of potential exits on the cards.

Despite being injured so far in this term, Keshi Anderson is another key figure that could leave the club come June, with his contract set to expire next year.

Chris Maxwell has established himself as the team’s first choice goalkeeper in recent weeks, but his deal is up at the end of the season as well.

Shayne Lavery, CJ Hamilton and James Husband are another trio of talent who have proven to be useful squad players that have played a key role in establishing the club back in the second division in recent years.

The likes of Liam Bridcutt, Stuart Moore, Luke Garbutt and Kevin Stewart also all have contracts which expire in 2023, albeit none of these men have been afforded much playing time since the arrival of Appleton.