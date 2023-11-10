Highlights Key takeaways:

Blackpool are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Seasiders suffered relegation to League One in the previous campaign after two years in the second division.

Neil Critchley is back at the helm of the Lancashire outfit, who will be aiming to regain their place in the second tier at the first attempt.

Blackpool have had a topsy-turvy last several years, with the transfer market proving a difficult battlefield for the club.

Here we look at eight transfer flops Blackpool supporters will want to forget in a hurry…

Nile Ranger

Ranger signed for Blackpool in the summer of 2014 from Swindon Town after a season with the club.

However, despite making a positive first impression, his time at Bloomfield Road was marred by off-field issues.

Ranger ultimately made just 14 appearances for the club over two seasons before signing for Southend United in 2016.

Joe Nuttall

Nuttall made just 27 appearances across three seasons with the Tangerines, having initially signed for the club in the summer of 2019 from Blackburn Rovers.

The forward scored just twice for the club during this time, while also spending a stint out on loan with Northampton Town.

Nuttall eventually left in 2022, signing for Scunthorpe United.

Richard Kingson

Kingson signed for Blackpool in the summer of 2010 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The goalkeeper kept just three clean sheets in 20 appearances, conceding 38 goals.

The now 45-year-old departed after just one disappointing campaign at Bloomfield Road.

Kevin Stewart

Stewart signed for Blackpool during the 2021 January transfer window, signing an 18-month contract upon his arrival as a free agent.

However, he made just 25 appearances for the club and played little part in their promotion to the Championship that season.

He ultimately departed Blackpool at the end of his contract, and has yet to find a new club.

Andy Reid

The Irish midfielder signed for the Seasiders in the 2011 January window as the club looked to stay in the top flight.

However, the experienced player was unable to keep Blackpool in the Premier League, making just five appearances before departing at the end of that season, lasting six months with the club.

Sergei Kornilenko

Kornilenko signed for Blackpool as part of a loan agreement during the club’s one-season stay in the Premier League.

The forward arrived with the aim of keeping the team in the top flight, but he managed just six appearances and zero goals for the club.

Blackpool suffered the drop, and have yet to make their return to the Premier League.

Barry Ferguson

Ferguson made an initially positive start to life at Blackpool, but quickly fell down the pecking order at Blackpool as they failed to fight for promotion straight back to the top flight.

The Scot was sent out on loan to Fleetwood Town in his second campaign in Lancashire, before returning to make a further 38 league appearances across two more campaigns as Blackpool finished 15th and 20th in the Championship table.

Steve Davies

Davies initially signed for Blackpool in 2013, spending two years with the club before leaving for Bradford City.

The forward returned in 2018 for a rather underwhelming comeback, in which he made just two appearances for the club during a 12-month stay at Bloomfield Road.