Blackpool FC weighing up Portsmouth transfer decision

Blackpool are weighing up a transfer decision with direct ramifications for Portsmouth, it has emerged.

Indeed, the Seasiders are said to be deciding whether or not to bring winger Owen Dale back to Bloomfield Road, thus cutting short his loan spell at League One side Portsmouth.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who states that there is a break clause in the loan agreement between the two sides.

It would surely be a disappointment for Portsmouth were they to lose the 24-year-old prematurely.

Dale has featured 21 times in all competitions for the club so far this campaign, netting once and assisting his teammates on five occasions.

His move away in the summer on loan came not long after joining Blackpool permanently having only signed for the Seasiders in January.

Last campaign, after his arrival, Dale managed 15 Championship appearances under Neil Critchley, scoring twice and registering one assist in those matches.

Given Blackpool’s current predicament, it is perhaps understandable they are considering their options ahead of the January transfer window.

Michael Appleton’s side currently sit 23rd in the Championship following their 0-0 draw with Birmingham City yesterday.

The Verdict

This is definitely an interesting decision for Blackpool to consider ahead of the January window.

However, given their struggles, at this stage, you’d probably say that bringing Dale back to the club and trying him out once again can do no harm.

Of course, that has clear ramifications for Portsmouth, and it is harsh on them in some ways.

But, that is the nature of the loan market at times, and with a break clause inserted in the loan agreement, Pompey knew there was every possibility this could happen come January.