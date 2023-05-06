Blackpool’s disappointing Championship season comes to an end on Monday when they travel to take on Norwich City.

In truth, the result is irrelevant for the Seasiders, as they will already have one eye on the future, but key to that is finding a permanent successor to Mick McCarthy.

Who will be the next Blackpool boss?

The experienced former Wolves chief was dismissed last month after failing to inspire the turnaround many had hoped when he was appointed earlier this year.

Instead, Blackpool continued to struggle, and they will be playing in League One next season, and, it remains to be seen whether that’s under Stephen Dobbie.

The former player has been in charge of the past five games, and he has sparked an improvement, even if it’s been too little too late.

As a result, Dobbie is in the frame to take over, and he has admitted that he is keen on landing the role permanently, with talks set to take place at the end of the season. But, he isn’t the only name in the frame, with other candidates under consideration.

Of course, the off-field situation at Bloomfield Road doesn’t help. Key figures have departed the club, and it had been revealed that Sheffield Wednesday’s Head of Recruitment David Downes could join.

That’s obviously going to impact who comes in, so it could be that an appointment is still a few weeks away, as they weigh up all their options.

Major summer ahead for Blackpool

Following on from that, it’s clear that Blackpool are set for a huge summer, as there’s sure to be a high turnover of players as well. Normally, you’d want to give a new regime time, but the Seasiders will be expected to be in the mix for the play-offs next season, so the new sporting director and boss will need to hit the ground running.

With that in mind, a swift appointment would make sense, and it is thought that the club do want to make a decision sooner rather than later. That’s not going to happen until after the Norwich game though, and Dobbie will be looking to strengthen his claim for one last time at Carrow Road.

Then, all eyes will be on the board, who are going to make some big decisions that Blackpool fans will hope sets them up for a brighter future after this forgettable campaign.