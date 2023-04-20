With a victory over Wigan Athletic providing a small amount of hope that Blackpool could turn around their season in the final weeks, last night was a sobering blow.

Indeed, hosting a West Brom side hunting down a play-off place was always going to be a difficult prospect and so it proved, with the Baggies running out 2-0 winners at Bloomfield Road.

The result leaves Blackpool sitting 23rd in the Championship, six points adrift of safety with just three games remaining.

Whilst not mathematically impossible, it looks a tough ask for the club to survive from here.

What is the latest Blackpool managerial news?

Whether they are playing their football in League One or the Championship next season, Blackpool are going to need a manager and it appears the search for Mick McCarthy's permanent successor is underway.

Of course, Stephen Dobbie is taking charge until the end of the campaign, when the club will make a permanent appointment, and it appears there are a few names in the mix.

Indeed, over the weekend, it was reported that there are currently three names under consideration for the job.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is one of those, with Critchley still said to have many allies at the club.

Nixon also states that former Blackpool player Charlie Adam, currently a coach at Burnley, is under consideration, as is Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens.

Have any other names emerged in Blackpool's search for a new manager?

With no updates since the weekend, no further names have yet emerged as possible contenders for the vacancy.

With just three matches left to go, it could be the case that the club are waiting for the season to conclude before accelerating their plans to appoint a new boss.

That would make sense given they would also then have complete clarity on what division they would be in.

Who would be the better appointment - Critchley, Adam or Wellens?

It's a really tough question.

Given how he departed the club, I cannot see Critchley being a popular choice among supporters, although his track record at Bloomfield Road was good, so he could perhaps win over his doubters with results.

Charlie Adam would be a complete unknown, meanwhile.

The former player was a hero at the club in his playing days, and is currently a PDP coach with Burnley, but having only retired last summer, he is yet to hold a senior management position.

Richie Wellens may well be the best option of the three names that have emerged so far.

However, having just won promotion to League One with Leyton Orient, it may be hard to prise him away.