Blackpool FC confirm fresh agreement with current player

Blackpool striker Gary Madine has extended his stay at Bloomfield Road for a further year after signing a new contract with the club.

In a club statement issued via their website, the Seasiders announced: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Gary Madine has signed a new one-year contract with the Seasiders.

“The striker, who returned to Bloomfield Road in January 2020 and helped the side to promotion last season, has put pen-to-paper on a deal that also includes an option for a further year.”

The contract then, could keep Madine at Bloomfield Road for the next two years if the option for a further year is taken up, effectively securing his future with the Seasiders until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Can you answer these 18 questions about the Neil Critchley era at Blackpool FC?

Speaking on the club website in the announcement, the striker, who has eight goals in 31 Championship appearances this season, said he was delighted to remain with the club.

Reacting to news of his new deal, Madine said, via the club website: “I’m delighted that the Club has shown faith in me and asked me to stay for another year, potentially two.”

“This is a Club that is going in the right direction, and I really want to be part of it.”

“This is a good fit for me. The staff and the lads are great, and the fans seem to like me.”

“I love everything about the place at the minute and I’m delighted to stay here.”

Having previously had a spell on loan with Blackpool in 2015, Madine has made a total of 86 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 21 goals.

Blackpool curently sit 16th in the Championship table, 12 points adrift of the play-off places, but safe from relegation.

The Verdict

After scoring eight goals in 31 Championship appearances it’s perhaps no surprise that Blackpool were reluctant to lose Gary Madine for free this summer.

In that sense, an extension for the 31-year-old made sense ahead of the summer.

It is clear, too, that Neil Critchley is a big admirer of Madine, given the praise he has given him in recent times.

Although injuries have troubled the forward in recent years, and could be a concern going forward, despite the beginning of the season, Madine has had a relatively injury free campaign, and has proved useful in helping Blackpool re-establish themselves in the second-tier, something they will hope he can continue to do.