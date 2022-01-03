Blackpool facing potential January transfer tussle with Norwich City

Blackpool are keeping tabs on Bradford City midfielder Elliot Watt ahead of a potential swoop this month, according to a report from the Daily Record (02/01, 16:39).

The Seasiders could face competition for Watt’s signature from Norwich City who are also believed to be keen on securing the services of the 21-year-old.

Capped by Scotland at youth level, Watt has started in all but three of Bradford’s league games this season.

Despite featuring regularly for the Bantams in recent months, the midfielder has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and thus could leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

It is understood that Blackpool will be looking to pursue a loan move for Watt instead of a permanent deal in the transfer window.

After achieving promotion to the second-tier last year, the Seasiders have made a relatively encouraging start to life in this particular division.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, Blackpool are only seven points adrift of the play-off places and thus will be keen to close this particular gap in the coming weeks.

Set to face Barnsley on January 15th, the Seasiders will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victory over Hull City.

The Verdict

If Blackpool are indeed interested in sealing a temporary deal for Watt, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to convince him to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

During the current campaign, the midfielder has provided three direct goal contributions for his side in League Two and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at this level.

Whilst it may take some time for Watt to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to feature at this level in his career, he could potentially go on to thrive under the guidance of Neil Critchley who has helped to nurture the talents of a host of players at Blackpool.

In order to win the race for Watt’s signature, the Seasiders will need to act fast as Norwich are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s situation at the Utilita Energy Stadium.