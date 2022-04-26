Blackpool face battle to land Chelsea player as rival Championship transfer interest emerges

Chelsea plan to give Dujon Sterling a chance to impress in pre-season, having knocked back interest from Blackpool and others about signing him for now.

The 22-year-old has been on loan with the Seasiders, where has impressed for Neil Critchley’s side, but an injury has forced him to miss the past five games.

Therefore, Sterling will already have one eye on next season, and Goal have revealed that the Blues want the academy graduate back to work with Thomas Tuchel in the summer.

They say that the expected departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger means Reece James is likely to start pre-season in central defence, opening up the possibility of Sterling to play right wing-back.

Of course, things could change in the summer if new signings arrive, with the same report confirming there is plenty of suitors for Sterling should he become available.

Blackpool have already made it clear they would happily have the defender back, whilst other Championship sides, and some in the Premier League, are considering making a move in the summer.

Can you name which club Blackpool signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Jordan Gabriel Derby County Nottingham Forest Coventry West Brom

The verdict

This is a loan spell that has worked out very well for Blackpool, Chelsea and Sterling, although it’s a shame an injury has prevented him from featuring recently.

You can understand why the Londoners are keen to bring Sterling back and it makes sense that he will be given pre-season for Tuchel to assess him every day in training.

Nevertheless, it would still be a surprise if Sterling forced his way into the Chelsea squad next season, so a move at the end of the window could be on the cards, with Blackpool sure to be one of many keen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.