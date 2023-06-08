Blackpool are interested in making a move for St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus, according to a report from the Daily Record.

It is understood that the Tangerines are one of a number of English clubs who are eyeing a swoop for Baccus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Blackpool will have to pay a six-figure fee for the midfielder in order to persuade St Mirren to part ways with him.

With Baccus' deal with the Scottish outfit set to run until 2024, the Buddies may have to cash in this summer if they cannot persuade him to sign a new deal.

How did Keanu Baccus fare last season amid interest from Blackpool?

Baccus featured on a regular basis for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The midfielder's performances in the early stages of the campaign resulted in him earning a place in Australia's squad for the World Cup.

Baccus went on to represent his country on four occasions in this competition.

The 25-year-old was capped for the sixth time by Australia earlier this year as he featured in their 3-1 win over Ecuador.

In terms of his performances for St Mirren, Baccus managed to make 2.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, while he also recorded a pass success rate of 73.8% in the 33 league matches that he participated in.

The midfielder registered a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the Scottish Premiership as St Mirren finished sixth in the league standings.

As for Blackpool, they were unable to retain a place in the Championship earlier this year as they ended the term five points adrift of safety.

The Seasiders will be hoping to achieve a great deal of success in League One during the 2023/24 campaign having recently opted to reappoint Neil Critchley as their head coach.

Would Keanu Baccus be a good addition to Blackpool's squad?

With Blackpool deciding to release a host of players ahead of their return to the third tier, it is expected to be a busy summer in terms of recruitment at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines are set to part ways with defensive midfielders Liam Bridcutt and Kevin Stewart later this month, and thus there is room for an arrival in this particular area of the pitch.

Given that Baccus has shown during his career that he is capable of featuring in this particular role, he could prove to be a good addition to Blackpool's squad if they are able to get a deal over the line in the coming months.

While it will take Baccus some time to adapt to life in League One having never played in this division before, there is no reason why he cannot go on to make a major impact for the Tangerines next season by learning from the guidance of Critchley.