This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has emerged as a contender for the vacant managerial position at Blackpool, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the Seasiders, along with League One side Port Vale, are weighing up a potential move for Hurst as they continue the search for Mick McCarthy's long-term replacement.

McCarthy departed Bloomfield Road earlier this month after just two wins in 14 games since replacing Michael Appleton in January, with Steven Dobbie taking charge for the remainder of the season.

Dobbie is unlikely to be able to prevent the club's relegation from the Championship with the Seasiders currently sitting 23rd in the table, six points from safety with just three games remaining.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported at the weekend that former manager Neil Critchley, Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam were on the club's short list, but now Hurst is thought to be a candidate.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Hurst's potential appointment.

James Reeves

This would be an incredibly risky appointment.

There is no doubt that Hurst has done an outstanding job with the Mariners, leading them back to the Football League at the first attempt and guiding them to a comfortable season in League Two this campaign, while he also masterminded an impressive run to the FA Cup semi-finals, beating the likes of Luton Town and Southampton along the way.

The 48-year-old has a decent track record in League One, reaching the play-off final with Shrewsbury Town in 2018 despite operating with a much lower budget than many of their third tier rivals.

But Hurst had disappointing spells at both Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United and while there were mitigating circumstances given the challenges he faced at both clubs, it does raise questions about his suitability for the Blackpool job.

There will be high expectations at Bloomfield Road next season as the club look to make an immediate return to the Championship and a significant rebuilding job will be required following regulation.

Hurst is a coach with a lot of potential, but after the failed Appleton and McCarthy appointments, owner Simon Sadler must get this decision right and Hurst feels like too much of a gamble to take at this point.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Paul Hurst would certainly be a decent option for Blackpool.

I'm not convinced at all that a reunion with Neil Critchley that has been rumoured would be the right move at all.

Charlie Adam's name has been mentioned alongside the vacancy, too, but given he has no senior managerial experience, that's a candidate Hurst would be a better option than, too.

Hurst has done brilliantly at Grimsby in recent seasons and having been crowned League One manager of the season at Shrewsbury for their 3rd place finish in the third tier in 2017/18, he has done it at the level Blackpool are realistically going to be playing at next season.

His appointment could certainly be a positive one.

Declan Harte

Hurst’s current stint with Grimsby Town shows the big potential that he has as a coach.

If he could translate that success to Blackpool then the Seasiders could do a lot worse than appointing the 48-year-old.

However, his work elsewhere at the likes of Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United shows that he needs the right environment to succeed.

In that sense, it is a risk to try and persuade Hurst to take over to replace Mick McCarthy that the club may not be able to afford if they suffer relegation to League One for next season.

Given there may be safer options elsewhere, perhaps now is not the time to pull the trigger on attempting this move.