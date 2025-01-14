Blackpool FC are keen on bringing Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bloxham to Bloomfield Road this January.

This is according to the Shropshire Star's Ollie Westbury, who has exclusively revealed that the Tangerines are keen on the 21-year-old, who netted against Blackpool on New Year's Day.

Steve Bruce's side are currently sitting in 16th place, and seem set for a midtable finish as they are a long distance off both the play-offs and the relegation zone. However, supporters will still have hopes of pushing towards that top six and a strong January could set them on their way.

Meanwhile, at the foot-end of the table, Salop are battling to stay up and have already lost three players without any incomings this January. This could see a strict stance when it comes to Bloxham, with the young winger one of the few shining lights for Gareth Ainsworth.

Blackpool keen on Tom Bloxham

As detailed above, the Shropshire Star are reporting that Blackpool are eyeing a potential move for Bloxham this winter window.

The 21-year-old has been with Salop since joining their academy in 2018 and has already amassed 126 appearances for the club.

Tom Bloxham Shrewsbury Career Appearances 126 Goals 11 Assists 3

The Tangerines are on the lookout for wingers this January to back up Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton and have so far added Middlesbrough's Sammy Silvera.

How straightforward a deal for Bloxham will be remains uncertain. Currently, the right-sided player has six months remaining on his contract, with the club holding an option to extend it by an additional year.

A clear fan favourite in Shropshire, Ainsworth will be eager to retain him as the youngster could play a pivotal role in the club's fight for survival.

Shrewsbury won't let Bloxham depart easily

The fact that Shrewsbury hold an option to extend his contract by a further year effectively means that Bloxham is tied to the Croud Meadow for the next 18 months. This leaves the club in a strong position, and if the 21-year-old is content with his current environment, there is little reason for them to part with one of their most talented players.

For Blackpool, this could prove to be a challenging deal, as they would likely need to offer a significant fee to secure Bloxham, given his age and contract situation.

Moreover, while the Tangerines hold a better league position than Salop, it wouldn't be a huge step-up for the 6ft 5in winger, and their squad currently lacks the quality required to mount a serious promotion challenge from League One.

In all likelihood then, a deal won't be forthcoming in January as Blackpool would have to mount a serious offer to sway Shrewsbury's stance.