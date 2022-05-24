Blackpool eye transfer move for Manchester City player

Blackpool are set to reignite their interest in Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers.

The Tangerines attempted to bring the 19-year old to Bloomfield Road in January but were unsuccessful.

According to Blackpool Gazette, Neil Critchley is hoping that the club can now bring the winger to the club this summer.

Rogers spent the last campaign on loan with Bournemouth where he appeared 19 times in the Championship for Scott Parker’s side.

Only one of those 19 appearances came as a start, with his last Bournemouth game coming in January.

The City prospect was shockingly left out of the Cherries’ 25-man squad shortlist following the closure of the winter transfer window.

That saw Rogers return to the Etihad in March despite still technically being a Bournemouth player.

The previous season was a much greater success for the English underage international.

A loan stint with Lincoln City yielded 28 appearances and six goals, which helped power the side towards the League One play-off final, where he faced Critchley’s side.

The Blackpool boss is hoping to bring Rogers to the club as a potential replacement for Josh Bowler, who is out of contract with the club this summer and could depart on a free.

Rogers is comfortable on either wing and could be more suited to playing at the level that the Seasiders will require next season.

However, it is understood that Swansea City are set to rival any potential offer for the player this summer.

The Verdict

It was a difficult time for Rogers at Bournemouth, who was never quite given a chance by Parker.

It was perhaps a step too far too soon in the development of his game, so taking the minor step down to Blackpool would be a sensible move.

The club will have to persuade Rogers that this is the move he needs to make to stave off competition from Swansea City.

However, it is clear that another loan move will be needed this season as a place in Man City’s side is still a ways off just yet.