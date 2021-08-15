Blackpool enter transfer race with Swansea City for Man United player

Blackpool are said to have made a late approach for Swansea City transfer target Ethan Laird, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

The Manchester United full back is seemingly set to head out on loan for a second successive season after spending the previous campaign with MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

Swansea boss Russell Martin has experience of working with the youngster from their time at Stadium MK together and is now keen to link up with the 20-year-old at the Liberty Stadium.

However it now appears that the Seasiders have made a late attempt to convince the youngster that his development would be better served at Bloomfield Road.

Laird has made two senior appearances for United’s first team and is viewed as a great prospect for the future at Old Trafford as the club prepares to sanction yet another temporary move for the academy graduate.

The Verdict

Laird certainly has two good clubs to choose between this summer and there is certainly an argument that can be made for both of them in terms of determining which one would better suit the defender’s development.

He has worked with Russell Martin before, so that is a clear and obvious positive for the Swans, whilst Neil Critchley at Blackpool is extremely experienced in working with younger players.

Both sides play a good brand of attacking football too, which means the player would be heading to a Championship side that will get the best out of him both defensively and offensively.

It seems highly likely that Laird will go to Swansea, although you have to admire Blackpool for being bold enough to rival them at such a late stage of negotiations.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the young full back fares in the Championship moving forwards.