Blackpool consider 46-y/o as they step up search for new boss

Blackpool are considering appointing former boss Michael Appleton as they continue their search for Neil Crichley’s successor.

The Seasiders were left surprised when Critchley decided to leave the club to join Aston Villa as Steve Gerrard’s assistant. That came as a significant disappointment for all connected to the club, after the fine job the ex-Liverpool coach had done in taking them back to the Championship.

Now though, they are looking for his replacement, with the likes of Michael Duff and Liam Rosenior having emerged as potential options.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Appleton is another in the frame.

The 46-year-old is currently without a club having left Lincoln City after a mixed few years with the Imps, that included losing the 2021 League One play-off final to Critchley’s side.

If Appleton did land the job at Bloomfield Road it would be his second spell in charge after he previously had the job back in 2012.

However, things didn’t really go to plan then, as Appleton resigned after just 11 league games in charge.

The verdict

You can understand why Blackpool are considering Appleton as he is a coach in a similar mould to Critchley in the sense that he encourages attacking football and is known for developing players.

Of course, some would feel the club should be aiming higher considering they are now a Championship side but it’s about identifying someone who suits your club.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and you would expect an announcement in the next week or so.

