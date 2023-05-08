Blackpool have interviewed Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach as they continue their search for a new manager.

Who is Narcis Pelach?

The 34-year-old joined the Terriers as part of the backroom team following Carlos Corberan’s appointment, as the Yorkshire outfit then went on to reach the play-off final against all odds.

Even after Corberan departed, Pelach remained in place, and he has continued to work with Neil Warnock as Huddersfield pulled off their remarkable escape this season to remain in the second tier.

However, the Spaniard’s future could be elsewhere, as the Daily Mail have revealed that Pelach has been interviewed by the Seasiders hierarchy as they search for Mick McCarthy’s permanent successor.

It’s also stated that Pelach has ‘highly impressed’ with the way he discussed his long-term vision for the club and how he would look to move them forward.

Of course, whoever does come in will inherit a club in the third tier after a disappointing campaign that saw Blackpool relegated from the Championship.

But, Pelach isn’t the only name in the frame, as the update states that former boss Neil Critchley, Pete Wild and Leam Richardson are also of ‘interest’ as the interview process continues. Plus, Stephen Dobbie will be under consideration following his impressive stint as caretaker, which includes the final day win at Norwich City.

Pelach has previous coaching experience in the lower leagues of Spanish football.

Blackpool need to go in a new direction

This has been a hugely frustrating season for Blackpool, and the hierarchy will acknowledge that major mistakes have been made in their bid to stay in the league. But, nothing can change that now, so it’s about focusing on the future, and it’s good to see the club are thinking outside the box in terms of their next appointment.

Pelach is a highly-rated coach, and he obviously has a very good understanding of the English game having spent the past few years with Huddersfield, which is obviously going to help. Then, you have to take into account how he performs at the interview, which this report suggests was very impressive.

So, whilst some fans may not be too enthused by the prospect of an untested coach, the reality is that a fresh start with someone with new ideas could be what they need. Ultimately though, it’s a huge appointment for the board, and there’s a big pressure for them to get this right as they look to bounce back next season.