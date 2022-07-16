Blackpool confirm Manchester City transfer agreement

Blackpool have completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini, the Championship club have announced.

Having come through the academy ranks at City, Fiorini has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League champions.

The midfielder has however, spent plenty of time out on loan elsewhere in the past couple of seasons.

After scoring six goals and providing four assists in 36 games for Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda in the 2020/21, Fiorini spent last season in League One with Lincoln City, where he made 44 appearances, scoring six goals and supplying five assists.

Now, the 20-year-old is set for a third loan spell in as many seasons during the coming campaign.

It has now been confirmed that Fiorini will spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Blackpool, who will be looking to build on their 16th place finish in the Championship from last season.

Fiorini has become Blackpool’s first senior signing of the summer transfer window, as new manager Michael Appleton looks to put his mark on the squad at Bloomfield Road.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Blackpool this season.

The Seasiders are somewhat short on options in the centre of the park at this moment in time, so this does give them a useful extra option to turn in that position.

Indeed, Fiorini is certainly a promising young player, who does seem to be ready for this step up to the Championship after his previous experience out on loan elsewhere.

Given there will have been some nerves growing around Blackpool about the lack of business in the early stages of the transfer window, there will no doubt be some relief around the club that they are now off the mark in terms of their recruitment.