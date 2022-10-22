Blackpool confirm fresh agreement with 27-year-old

Blackpool have re-signed midfielder Grant Ward, the Championship club have confirmed.

Ward initially joined the Seasiders back in December 2019, following his departure from Ipswich Town at the end of the previous season.

The midfielder went on to make 56 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice and providing two assists, but released in the summer following the expiry of his contract.

That came after a 2021/22 campaign that had seen him play just a handful of games for the club due to injury, with the 27-year-old then continuing to train with the club following his release, to maintain his fitness.

Now though, Ward will once again be able to play competitive matches for the club, after it was announced on Friday that he has signed a contract with Blackpool, until 2023.

Can you get 100% on this quiz about Blackpool in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who did Blackpool defeat in the 2001 Division Three (League Two) play-off final? Hartlepool United Hull City Cardiff City Leyton Orient

It appears that the 27-year-old will be providing cover in the centre of the park for the Seasiders, with Kevin Stewart himself now out until the new year with injury.

Ward is thought to have been registered in time to be eligible to feature for Blackpool in their clash with local rivals Preston this afternoon.

The Verdict

This does look like being a sensible decision for Blackpool to have made.

With Stewart out injured until the new year, it may be important for the Seasiders to ensure they have enough alternative cover in the centre of the park.

That is something Ward, as a free agent, can offer them outside the transfer window as a free agent, and the fact he already knows the club means he should be able to settle in quickly.

As a result, it seems this is a move that works well for all parties, and it will be interesting to see what other opportunities it maight lead to for the 27-year-old.