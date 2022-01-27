Blackpool confirm Charlton Athletic transfer agreement

Blackpool have announced the loan signing of Charlie Kirk from Charlton Athletic and they have the option to make the move permanent, the club has confirmed.

Kirk will spend the rest of the current campaign at Bloomfield Road after turning out 14 times for League One Charlton this term.

The 24-year-old moved to South London from Crewe Alexandra at the start of the season, where he featured 203 times and scored 32 goals.

During his time with the Railwaymen, he also provided an impressive 41 assists and was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year as he helped his side achieve promotion to the third tier.

He will now be hoping to make his mark at Championship level for the first time, having attracted an array of interest from teams in the division in previous seasons.

Speaking on the move, the winger told Blackpool’s website: “I’m happy to be here and get the deal over the line.

“I’ve played in League One and League Two all my career so to make that next step up to the Championship is something I can’t wait for.

“I grew up working with the gaffer and I know what he’s like, he obviously knows what I’m like.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and helping the team.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added: “Charlie is a player I’ve known for some time, and I’ve kept a close eye on his development and career.

“He broke into Crewe’s first team at a young age and has gained a lot of experience.

“He was fantastic in League One last season and we’re looking forward to him coming here and showcasing his ability.

“He can play off either foot, is calm and composed on the ball and capable of making a real difference in the final third.

“He’s a good character who will fit in well with the rest of the group.

“I’m delighted to be working with him again.”

The Verdict:

Despite Kirk’s struggles at Charlton over the current campaign, he has displayed his quality for a number of years and if he can rekindle his form, there is no denying that he will be a real asset for Blackpool.

An extremely inventive wide player with an eye for goal, Kirk shoulders the ability to bolster his new side’s creative output.

Currently, they have created the fourth-least big chances in the Championship with a lowly 19, yet Kirk himself carved out 88 chances for Crewe last season.

With his presence adding to the options of exciting wide men Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson, Blackpool could suddenly look a whole different entity in the second half of the campaign.