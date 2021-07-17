Blackpool complete deal for 34-year-old free agent

Blackpool have completed the signing of centre back Richard Keogh on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

Keogh had been a free-agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season, having made 21 appearances during a half-season stay with the Terriers.

The Irishman had spent the first half of last season in League One with MK Dons, after his long spell at Derby came to a much-talked about and controversial end in 2019.

However, the former Rams man now finds himself back in the Championship, after completing a move to Blackpool.

The 34-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Seasiders, with the option to extend by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Following their promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs at the end of last season, it has already been a busy summer for Blackpool, as they look to put together a side capable of competing in the second-tier next season.

Keogh has become the club’s eighth signing of the transfer window, following winger Josh Bowler, midfielder Sonny Carey, striker Shayne Lavery, goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and defender Oliver Casey, Callum Connolly and Reece James in making the move to Bloomfield Road.

The Verdict

This may turn out to be a rather useful piece of business for Blackpool.

Those other centre backs that have been brought into the club this summer, are still at relatively early stages of their careers.

As a result, Keogh’s experience, of which he has plenty at Championship level, could be helpful when it comes to getting those players through the coming campaign.

Add to that the fact that this is a low-risk transfer from a financial perspective due to Keogh being a free agent, and it does seem as though there is a chance this may turn out to be a solid bit of business.