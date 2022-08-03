Blackpool closing in on sealing temporary deal for Arsenal prospect

Blackpool are closing in on sealing a temporary deal for Arsenal prospect Charlie Patino, according to Jeorge Bird’s Arsenal Youth.

It is understood that the Gunners have sanctioned a loan move in order to provide Patino with the chance to feature regularly at senior level.

The Seasiders have been on the lookout for a new midfielder in recent weeks with head coach Michael Appleton keen to strengthen in this particular position.

Blackpool were seemingly set to finalise a move for Cameron Brannagan last month after triggering the release clause included in his contract at Oxford United.

However, the U’s opted to hand Brannagan a new three-year deal in order to fend off interest from the Seasiders.

Barring another late twist, Patino is set to make the switch to Bloomfield Road.

A product of Arsenal’s youth academy, the 18-year-old scored on his debut for the club in their League Cup clash with Sunderland last year.

Patino also featured for the Gunners in their FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in January.

The midfielder is set to become Blackpool’s fifth signing of the current transfer window as they have already bolstered their squad by swooping for Lewis Fiorini, Theo Corbeanu, Rhys Williams and Dominic Thompson.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Blackpool as Patino unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential.

Utilised on 15 occasions in the Premier League 2 Division 1 by Arsenal’s Under-23 side last season, it will be interesting to see how long it will take the teenager to adapt to life in the Championship.

When you consider that Appleton played a role in furthering the development of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers in the 2020/21 campaign at Lincoln, he will fancy his chances of getting the best out of Patino.

Providing that a deal is completed in the coming days, Patino could potentially make his debut for Blackpool in their showdown with Stoke City on Saturday.