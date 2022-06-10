Blackpool closing in on naming Neil Critchley’s successor

Liam Rosenior is expected to land the Blackpool job after holding productive talks with the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a new boss after Neil Critchley made the surprising decision to leave for Aston Villa, where he is now assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Since news of his departure broke, there has been plenty of speculation over who will take over, with a host of names in the frame.

However, it now appears the job will be Rosenior’s, as reporter Aidan McCartney revealed that discussions are now at an advanced stage.

“Understand Blackpool are close to confirming Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.”

The 37-year-old is a very highly-rated coach within the game, although this will be his first senior position since his retirement as a player.

Rosenior picked up experience as a coach with Brighton’s U23 side before taking up a position as specialist first team coach with Phillip Cocu at Derby, and he retained an important backroom position when Wayne Rooney succeeded the Dutchman.

The verdict

This would be a very exciting appointment as Rosenior always comes across well, whether it’s speaking as a coach in press conferences or on TV when he was a pundit.

He has a clear way of playing and is respected as a coach, so it will be interesting to see how he can handle the pressure of becoming the main man.

Of course, it’s a risk as he hasn’t been the main man before but Blackpool took a chance on Critchley and that worked, so they will be hoping for another success story here.

