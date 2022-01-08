Blackpool closing in on agreement for League 2 attacker

Blackpool are seemingly closing in on a deal for Rochdale strike Jake Beesley, with Football Insider claiming the Seasiders are in advanced talks about a deal.

Beesley has impressed for Rochdale this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 21 League Two appearances for the club.

That has seemingly attracted attention at Bloomfield Road, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon recently reporting that Blackpool have a strong interest in 25-year-old, as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Which club did Blackpool sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Callum Connolly Liverpool Everton Fleetwood Town Blackburn Rovers

Now it appears as though the Seasiders are moving ever closer to getting their man in the January window.

According to this latest update, Blackpool are now in advanced negotiations about a deal for Beesley, and are said to be confident about completing a deal for the striker.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Beesley’s contract with Rochdale, securing his future at Spotland until the summer of 2023.

Blackpool currently sit 12th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places, following their promotion from League One last season.

The Verdict

This certainly looks to be encouraging from a Blackpool perspective.

A new attacker has seemingly been on their agenda for much of the window, so the fact they are getting this deal done quickly is impressive for them.

Indeed, given his promising record for Rochdale recently, you feel that Beesley could be a useful addition to Critchley’s side at Bloomfield Road.

There may be some concerns about whether he can make the step up to the Championship from League Two, but at 25-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to do that, so this could be a good long term deal.