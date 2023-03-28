Blackpool are closing in on the signing of St Francis centre-back Divin Ismala, according to The Irish Sun.

The 19-year-old currently plies his trade in the Leinster senior league in the Republic of Ireland - but looks set to head to Lancashire with the Seasiders and his current team agreeing a compensation fee for his services.

The latter have also agreed personal terms with the player "in principle", leaving a couple of final hurdles to be overcome with Mick McCarthy's men also needing to pay Crumlin United and Shamrock Rovers a fee with the player previously playing for the duo.

It's believed that the Championship team are currently in negotiations with the pair as the Lancashire club try and get a deal over the line, having managed to lure another player over from Ireland earlier this season.

Andy Lyons joined from Shamrock ahead of the January transfer window and has already been able to make an impact at a senior level, with three goals to his name in 10 league appearances.

That will give Ismala plenty of hope that he will be able to make the step up quickly, with the player being described by St Francis' Director of Football Simon Madden as big, quick and a good character.

Madden also added that they are hoping for positive news on this deal shortly.

The Verdict:

Having experienced success with Ireland already this season with Lyons making a positive impact, it's no surprise that they are looking to make full use of this market again and it could be a signing that works out for all parties.

Reading certainly used the Irish market well earlier this century with Kevin Doyle and Shane Long both arriving from the country back in 2005 and making a big impact during the Royals' record-breaking 106 campaign.

Although it would be a big ask for Ismala to make a similar impact, both Doyle and Long were young at the time of their arrival in Berkshire and Ismala could potentially spend time with the youth team at Bloomfield Road before making an impact in the senior side.

Throwing him in straight away could be a risk if they sign him this summer because they either need to make a good start to life in the Championship after a poor 2022/23 season or they need to try and assert themselves as automatic promotion candidates in League One.

Either scenario means there will be a lot of pressure on the Seasiders' players and although Ismala could thrive in that environment, there are no guarantees that he will.