Highlights Blackpool have reportedly beaten Derby County to the signing of Jordan Rhodes, securing a statement signing in League One.

The Seasiders lost Jerry Yates to Swansea, leaving a gap in their striking options, but landing Rhodes will provide them with an experienced star.

Rhodes has a strong track record of scoring goals, and although he is past his prime at 33 years old, he should still be able to contribute to Blackpool's quest for success in League One.

The Tangerines lost Jerry Yates to Swansea earlier in the window, leaving just Kyle Joseph and Shayne Lavery as their prominent striking options. Yates scored 20 goals in just 44 league appearances last time at third-tier level, which ultimately will be missed on the promenade in Lancashire.

And with that in mind, Alan Nixon has suggested that the Seasiders have plumped to make a move for Huddersfield striker Jordan Rhodes - with the Rams missing out in the process after they were unable to stump up a fee for his services.

What is the latest surrounding Jordan Rhodes' future?

The report by Nixon suggests that Blackpool have all but wrapped up a deal for the Huddersfield man.

The Tangerines have secured a deal and agreed terms on both sides after a summer of striker window shopping. Yates has departed for the Welsh coast, which has left a hole up front - but Rhodes' capture means that they have landed an experienced star, who hasn't featured in the third-tier since outstanding 36-goal haul for the Terriers all the way back in 2011-12. It was a breathtaking season which saw him secure an £8million move to Blackburn Rovers in the same summer.

Rhodes has been forced out of the door by EFL supremo coach Neil Warnock, who is keen to get the Oldham-born man off his wage bill before the transfer window slams shut. The Seasiders are taking Rhodes on loan for the rest of the campaign, with their money saved being splashed on new signings - those are yet to be announced, but it would suggest a busy summer for boss Neil Critchley.

Derby had also apparently tried for Rhodes following David McGoldrick's departure to boyhood club Notts County, but they couldn't offer the finances that Blackpool could - and now Rhodes will depart to the Lancashire coast for the campaign.

Would Jordan Rhodes be a good signing for Blackpool?

It goes without saying that Rhodes will score a hatful of goals at Bloomfield Road, given his presence in the Championship over the past decade.

No fewer than 83 goals in just 159 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers saw him move to Middlesbrough, and despite a failed Premier League spell, Rhodes stepped up his efforts with a spell at Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich and a second spell at Huddersfield Town - where he still managed nine goals in 54 appearances, despite being utilised mainly off the bench.

As aforementioned, his only three seasons in League One resulted in 71 goals at third-tier level in just 124 games - so he evidently has the talents to succeed at that level.

At 33 years of age, his best years are of course behind him, but for a club that is expected to be in and around the higher reaches of the table, the goals should flow at Bloomfield Road as Critchley's side look to avenge their unbeaten start, which has been dogged with draws, by turning them into wins.