Blackpool chasing transfer deal for 9-goal striker

Blackpool are still scouring the transfer market for ways in which to improve their squad and the latest target to be linked with a switch to Bloomfield Road is Jake Beesley, as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Seasiders are performing admirably in the Championship, after sealing a promotion back into the second tier at the end of the last campaign.

Neil Critchley has worked wonders with them so far and is now searching for more talent to add to the team as they look to kick on a league higher.

One name that is now being linked with the club is that of Jake Beesley.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade for Rochdale in League Two but has looked bright for the side so far this year and could be tempted into a move a lot higher up the football pyramid.

The Blackpool FC January transfer window quiz – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Blackpool sign Elliot Embleton on loan during the previous winter transfer window? Yes No

The forward has bagged nine goals and two assists so far this campaign in just 21 league outings. It takes his overall total at the club to 19 in 56, which isn’t a bad return for a side that have struggled in recent seasons.

Before that, the player spent some time at Solihull Moors and his previous best goals return came during a loan spell at Braford PA back in 2018, when he managed to bag a total of 20 goals in 43 games.

Now 25, he has finally had a solid crack at EFL football and is thriving given regular gametime at Rochdale. He has become one of their most invaluable strikers and with Blackpool looking for ways in which to bolster their strikeforce, they are now seemingly set to turn to Beesley in pursuit of some extra firepower.

The Verdict

Jake Beesley could end up being a shrewd signing for Blackpool if they pull it off.

There will undoubtedly be question marks about him considering his lack of experience higher up the table but if anyone can get the best out of him, it could be Neil Critchley. The forward hasn’t played higher than League One level and a jump up from the fourth to the second tier will certainly not be an easy task if a deal is done.

It may take some getting used to for the player and that may mean a lack of goals. He’s certainly a gamble but considering the likely fee and the experience – and goalscoring prowess – that Beesley already has, it could end up being a shrewd move by the Seasiders.

It’s certainly a risk over some other names that they could go for but Critchley clearly sees something in the Rochdale man and he would certainly add that extra something upfront for the club.