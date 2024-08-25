Blackpool have placed former player Charlie Adam on their radar as they hunt for a new manager, having sacked Neil Critchley after just two matches of the 2024-25 League One season.

Critchley spent over a year in charge of Blackpool in his second term, before he was let go from the club just two games into the new campaign.

However, Adam is now on the cards for a shock potential move back to Bloomfield Road some 13 years after leaving the club as a player, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 38-year-old is currently in charge of Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town, having taken over the job at the end of 2023, with the Cod Army in a real relegation battle in League One at the time.

Despite three wins in the final four games of the 2023/24 season, Fleetwood were ultimately relegated from the division, but they have made an unbeaten start in League Two - winning once and drawing twice in their first three games.

Neil Critchley's past Blackpool success will be hard to re-create for his successor

Although his most recent time at Blackpool was not a success, Critchley transformed the Seasiders when he first arrived in March 2020.

Despite joining during the 2019/20 campaign, the COVID pandemic caused the League One season to be curtailed early, with Critchley's new side finishing 13th on PPG (points per game), without the new manager being able to have an impact on the team.

Nevertheless, in his first full season, Blackpool were promoted through the play-offs, beating Lincoln City at Wembley, following a third-place finish.

Although some expected the Tangerines to struggle in the Championship, Critchley defied the odds to help the club to 16th, fighting off any threat of relegation relatively quickly.

However, he left Bloomfield Road at the end of the 2021/22 season to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa as assistant manager, and since his return, the 45-year-old has not been able to bring the same feel-good emotions back with him.

Neil Critchley Blackpool Career (TransferMarkt) Season/Division GP W D L Pts Position 2019/20 - League One 2 - 1 1 1 13 2020/21 - League One 46 23 11 12 80 3 2021/22 - Championship 46 16 12 18 60 16 2023/24 - League One 46 21 10 15 73 8 2024/25 - League One 2 - - 2 - 23

Charlie Adam could be a perfect fit for Blackpool having showed Fleetwood Town promise

Fleetwood's relegation last season was not a true representation of Adam's managerial prowess, with a lack of financial strength compared to their rivals a huge factor in the relegation to League Two.

Despite a slow start to life at Highbury Stadium, back-to-back wins clawed Fleetwood back into contention for survival, with three wins in the final four fixtures of 2023/24 putting them close - but not quite close enough - to avoiding the drop.

And despite that being on his CV in his early managerial career, a solid start to the current campagin in the fourth tier has put the 38-year-old in contention for the Blackpool job.

Adam made 98 appearances for the club in his playing days, helping them to the Premier League, scoring 34 goals and picking up 22 assists during his two-and-a-half years at Bloomfield Road before he was sold to Liverpool.

A return to the Seasiders could be the perfect opportunity to get Blackpool supporters believing once again, with a true club legend at the helm.