Blackpool CEO reveals possibility of striking transfer agreement with Everton

Blackpool CEO Ben Mansford believes that there is still a chance of his side securing a deal for last season’s loanee Ellis Simms, as stated in an interview with Blackpool Gazette.

The Everton forward, who joined The Seasiders late in January, netted eight times in 21 appearances, adding an extra two as Blackpool won the League 1 play-offs.

The report states that the Lancashire club were confident of striking a deal with the towering forward ahead of this Championship campaign, however, he required surgery after suffering an injury to his groin just before last season’s play-off final.

Simms has recently returned to training and he has even featured in some of Everton’s matchday squads at first-team level.

22 questions about Blackpool FC away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who was Blackpool's kit manufacturer during their 2000/01 campaign? Lotto Sporta Super League

Speaking about the possibility of signing him in January, Mansford told the Blackpool Gazette: “I’m sure talks are going on between Ellis and his advisors. Ellis really enjoyed his time here and we enjoyed having him, so I would hope we will continue to keep relations with both Everton and Ellis’ agent.

“Let’s wait and see if it’s right for all parties, as it was when he first joined us. If it’s right in the future, then I’d like to think Ellis feels fondly about his time here.

“There’s obviously a situation with his contract that might need to play out at Everton first, but I’d hope we would be capable of securing him back if it was right for all parties.”

The verdict

At just 20 years old, Simms is an exciting talent, who more than proved himself in League One during Blackpool’s promotion-winning season last time out.

He is a player though, who probably needs a spell in the Championship before he can start to try and cement a spot in Everton’s first-team.

Simms’ physicality would add an extra dimension to Blackpool’s current front line, and with Shayne Lavery set to be sidelined for a bit, a move for Simms in January might become increasingly appealing.

It has been a strong start to the new campaign by Blackpool, and adding Simms back to the squad will create another reason to be positive.