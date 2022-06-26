Blackpool, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town join transfer pursuit of 19-year-old

Blackpool, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have all entered the race to secure the services of Everton teenager Jarrad Branthwaite, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The centre-back is available for a loan move this summer and there has been no shortage of interest in his services, with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sunderland also believed to be in the running to recruit the promising teenager.

Also attracting admirers from Europe, Eredivisie outfit PSV and German side Schalke are also weighing up moves for the defender who isn’t likely to win much game time at Goodison Park next term, especially after the arrival of Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

He only made eight senior appearances last season during what was a poor campaign for Frank Lampard’s side and was sent off in the latter stages of the season against Brentford during what was a nightmare game for the youngster.

Although he appeared after that against Arsenal during their final game of the campaign, he was unable to redeem himself as the Toffees suffered a heavy defeat at the Emirates – and may not return to Merseyside until next year with other clubs interested in him.

Michael Appleton’s Seasiders have also been linked with a move for former loanee Daniel Ballard following Burnley’s exit from that transfer race, though it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to cough up the amount needed to lure the Northern Irishman away from the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis.

The Verdict:

Appleton’s side will probably find that Branthwaite is a lot cheaper to bring in than Ballard so it will be interesting to see who they prioritise as they seemingly look to bolster their central defence.

They need a calm and capable head at the back following Neil Critchley’s departure and this is why they may decide to target the more experienced Ballard, though Branthwaite is undoubtedly a talent too.

Cardiff could also benefit from having him at their disposal following the departures of Aden Flint and Ciaron Brown, with Steve Morison already improving several areas but failing to bring in a centre-back at this stage.

The Bluebirds haven’t used a single one of their loan spots so far this summer, so they could easily bring in the 19-year-old temporarily and also use the loan market to address other areas.

And in terms of Huddersfield, they are in desperate need of a talented, high-calibre player to replace Levi Colwill – and Branthwaite could be the ideal candidate to come in and fill that void.