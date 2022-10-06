Blackpool boss shares glowing verdict of Arsenal loanee’s progress at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool played out a goalless draw away at Sunderland last night, with the Seasiders now winless in their last four league matches.

Michael Appleton’s side currently sit in 21st place and are a mere two points above the relegation zone at present, however, they will take confidence from a resolute display at The Stadium of Light.

One player who enjoyed a mightily impressive second-half was on loan Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, with the 18-year-old making his seventh appearance of the campaign.

Sharing his thoughts on how the teenage midfielder got on against tough opposition, Appleton told The Gazette: “He’s still only 18, he can deal with the ball in any area of the pitch, go past people left side, right side.

“When he came to the club I said he’s as good as I’ve seen dealing with the ball and he’s a good mover of the ball.

“As you’ve seen, he can play as a six, he can play as an eight, he can play as a 10, he’s got a really good future ahead of him.”

The verdict

Patino has a very exciting future ahead of him and the fact that he is already impressing during what is his first loan spell away from the Gunners will certainly provide Arsenal fans with confidence.

Playing with maturity beyond his years, and displaying consistently excellent technical ability, Patino is gaining an excellent education in this country’s second-tier.

As Appleton alludes to in his Patino verdict, he offers lots of versatility too, being able to operate slightly deeper while also being effective as a number 10.

The long-term future is bright for the young midfielder, whilst his short-term future is exciting for Blackpool fans.