Blackpool boss Neil Critchley takes aim at rivals over handling of transfer

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has criticised Peterborough United’s approach to speaking openly about their bid for Ollie Norburn.

Critchley refused to be drawn on the speculation of Norburn when speaking to media after their 1-1 draw with Fulham.

However, Peterborough United Director of Football Barry Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph on Friday that a ‘six-figure bid’ had been rejected by Posh and Norburn was subsequently left out of their defeat to Sheffield United.

On the bid, Fry said: “Blackpool made a bid, but we turned it down flat. We need players like Oliver in our situation.”

Peterborough Chairman Darragh MacAnthony then took to Twitter to describe Blackpool’s ‘£350,000 bid as silly season’.

However, when asked if he was confident of getting a deal over the line for Blackpool, Critchley told The Gazette: “I’m not going to speculate about players that are at other football clubs.

“I’m not sure you should be mentioning other clubs in the press, that’s not how you want to conduct your business in my opinion.”

Critchley then went onto discuss the need to improve the squad, but insists if that doesn’t happen, he will be happy: “But listen, we’re trying to improve our squad, we have 48 hours left but I promise you, if that’s the squad I’ve got for the rest of the season then I’ll be more than happy.”

Norburn only joined Peterborough from Shrewsbury in the summer, but is reportedly keen to leave the club for personal reasons.

Since joining the Posh, Norburn has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the club, providing one assist in that time.

The Verdict

You can understand why both managers are unhappy. Blackpool rightly want to ensure they do their business behind closed doors as every club does, while Peterborugh want to make it known that they value their playing squad much higher than the bids that are coming in.

However, it doesn’t help anyone in this situation as speculation about a player intensifies which won’t help someone who is already unsettled in Norburn’s case.

That being said, Peterborough will be desperate to hang onto a player who has been a consistent performer this season.