Blackpool boss Neil Critchley faces a fresh decision over his Bloomfield Road future as Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to bring him to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

Gerrard's interest will be a concern for the Seasiders given Critchley left them to replace Mick Beale as his assistant at Aston Villa in the summer of 2022.

His time at Villa Park was brief, however, as the former England and Liverpool captain was given his marching orders just a few months into the 2022/23 campaign.

A short and ill-fated spell at QPR followed for Critchley before he was re-appointed as Blackpool boss in the summer on the back of their relegation from the Championship.

Could Neil Critchley leave Blackpool?

The 44-year-old coach has not yet been back in the job for two months but already he's being linked with another move away from Bloomfield Road.

Gerrard was appointed as the new manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq earlier this summer, which is set to leave the Blackpool boss with a decision to make.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the former Rangers and Villa boss wants to reunite with Critchley, who is one of a small number of coaches globally to have obtained UEFA's elite badge, out in Saudi Arabia.

The report claims that Gerrard's request will leave him with "a huge decision" to make.

Some Blackpool fans highlighted concerns about re-appointing Critchley and seeing him jump ship when an opportunity like this one arose and it seems we're set to see whether they were right to be worried.

That said, this also gives him an opportunity to prove his loyalty to the Seasiders and put to bed the suggestions that he wants to use the League One club as a stepping stone.

How long is Neil Critchley under contract at Blackpool?

Critchley was appointed as Blackpool's new head coach in May and signed a four-year deal, which keeps him tied down at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2027.

The length of his contract was likely designed to ward off this sort of interest and should mean that significant compensation will need to be paid if he does link up with Gerrard - though given the riches in the Saudi Pro League that doesn't seem like it would be an obstacle.

Neil Critchley reflects on Blackpool pre-season opener

With the start of the League One season now less than a month away, Gerrard's interest hardly comes at an ideal time for Blackpool.

Critchley's side got their pre-season schedule underway yesterday as they beat National League North side Southport 3-0 away from home.

Speaking to club media afterwards, he reflected on the friendly: We've had a hard week physically, lots of double sessions and even today we've done some running in the afternoon before coming here.

"I think you could see some rustiness in our play, it got better when the game went on but you can expect that sometimes with a little bit of extra quality or our extra fitness. It seems to be the case in these types of games that the second half team gets an advantage of the first half team wearing the opposition out.

"There were some good signs of what we've been working on, we've been working on a lot on the ball. There were lots of promising patterns and moments that we've been working on in training so that was nice, but our technical level and decision-making was found wanting at times but that's understandable because there's a little bit of fatigue."