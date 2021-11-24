Blackpool boss Neil Critchley responds to West Brom player’s performance in ‘big moment’

Blackpool performed well to hold West Brom to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night but boss Neil Critchley has been dishing out the praise for a player on the other team.

After the result, he spoke to The Blackpool Gazette and claimed that Sam Johnstone’s saves showed just why the shot-stopper is in the England squad.

The Seasiders have been pulling off some superb results so far this campaign and will be hopeful of staying in and around the top six in the Championship this year despite only just gaining promotion from League One.

Neil Critchley though has worked wonders in getting his team firing in the second tier and they were at the races yet again last night to seal a crucial point against high-flying West Brom.

However, the former Liverpool coach has been quick to commend the showing of a player on the opposite team in Sam Johnstone, after the keeper made some important saves to keep his side in the game.

Johnstone made four saves in total according to FotMob and he arguably kept his side in the game.

Speaking about the player to The Blackpool Gazette, he said: “That was a big moment just on half-time. It was brilliant movement from Gary to get across his man.

“Johnstone makes a brilliant save but then it falls to Keshi. I’m right behind it and I’m thinking Keshi is just going to run in and head it into the empty goal, but that’s why he’s in the England squad. He gets up and makes a point-blank save.”

Johnstone has already managed eight clean sheets so far this campaign – and if it wasn’t for his heroics in keeping another last night, his side may not have come away with any point.

The Verdict

Sam Johnstone is certainly making his case to be England’s number one shot-stopper on a full-time basis. He seems to be improving more and more each week and his showings have sometimes won points for West Brom singlehandedly.

It’s no surprise that he is a part of the national team setup and there is likely to be more appearances for him in the future. If he keeps it up for the Baggies this campaign, then he could even prove to be one of the best keepers in the league.