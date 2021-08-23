Blackpool boss Neil Critchley outlines transfer plans

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has told the Blackpool Gazette that the club are looking to get one or two more bits of business done before the close of the transfer window.

The Seasiders’ boss was making the comments in the wake of his side’s entertaining 2-2 draw away at promotion favourites Bournemouth, with his side having come from two down to earn a share of the spoils on the South Coast.

That performance underlined that the League One promotion winners are now seemingly moving in the right direction, with there still being a need to tighten up things at the back as Bournemouth threatened to run them ragged in the first half of the contest at the Vitality Stadium.

Now Critchley has admitted that the club are still looking to finish up some business before the window slams shut at the end of the month, as he made the following comments:

“We’re working, we’re working all the time, and we need to do one or two bits of business.

“Hopefully in the next seven days maybe, maybe slightly longer, we can get that done.”

Midfielder Grant Ward sustained an injury in the draw at Bournemouth and that could well force Blackpool’s hand in the transfer market as they continue to assess their options.

Meanwhile the Seasiders are currently preparing for their midweek Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland, with Critchley’s men due to host the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

The Verdict

Blackpool showed that they have plenty of spirit at the weekend and the players will certainly take solace from the fact that they battled back from what was a very difficult position.

There are clearly some key areas where they need to improve and as a result of that, it wouldn’t be a shock at all if more fresh faces arrived at the club.

Midfield will now be a bit of worry because of the injuries that they have picked up along the way, so potentially they could bring someone in on loan to fill that position.

Overall the squad is looking pretty healthy and if they can get a winning run together in the league, things will be looking up for the Seasiders.