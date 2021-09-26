Blackpool boss Neil Critchley issues verdict on tight Barnsley victory

Blackpool have now won their last two games after beating Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Blackpool extended their good form has they have now won three of their last five games, with performances improving in that time.

It’s the first time Neil Critchley’s side recorded back-to-back wins this season as Shayne Lavery scored his sixth goal of the season to give them the three points against Barnsley.

The win sees them moved up to 14th, six points clear of the bottom three. Despite the close scoreline, Blackpool boss Critchley highlighted how his players made it easier for themselves in a tight game.

He told The Gazette: “You know how hard you have to work for victories in this division and we were made to work hard for it in the end.

“I felt quite comfortable, but you know it only takes one moment and they got that one moment, but fortunately for us, Maxi made a big save.

"Overall over the 90 minutes we were the better team and we deserved the three points." Blackpool were certainly the better side, and fortunately for Critchley, they took their chance when it came. The Verdict Blackpool were the better side here but Barnsley did still create several chances throughout the game. This has been a trend for Blackpool throughout their season so far and it's something that needs to be arrested. That's certainly an area that needs to improve as teams are much more ruthless in front of goal in the Championship than they are in League One. They are starting to take their chances which is a huge positive, but tightening up defensively and being harder to break down has to be the next step for Critchley and his players.