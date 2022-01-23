Neil Critchley confirms duo are close to leaving Blackpool

Blackpool will look to bring in replacements for Demetri Mitchel and Daniel Gretarsson as they look likely to leave Bloomfield Road according to Lancashire Live.

Recent speculation has linked Mitchell with a move to Hibernian, whilst Gretarsson has attracted interest from Polish club Sląsk Wrocław.

Winger Mitchell and left-back Gretarsson were both left out of Blackpool’s squad for the game against Millwall, with the Icelandic international also being confirmed as a potential departure by Critchley.

On the situation with Mitchell, Critchley told Lancashire Live: “There’s been interest for Demi, there’s been interest from a number of clubs for our players so look there’s a lot of speculation, there is interest in Demi, but nothings done until it’s done.”

Critchley then went onto confirm that he will bring in players to replace those potentially leaving, as he added: “If players move out then you either have to replace them from within or you have to look outside, I think if you’re looking in our squad at the moment in those positions we’re okay.”

Blackpool have already been busy in the transfer market having brought in Jake Beesley and Owen Dale while Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules both returned to parent clubs after loan spells at Bloomfield Road.

Having beaten Millwall 1-0 on Saturday, Blackpool are currently 12th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-off places ahead of their clash with league leaders Fulham on Saturday.

The Verdict

Blackpool certainly could do with strengthening in a few areas to boost their chances of a top half finish. However, as with any club it can’t be to the detriment of the clubs finances.

Critchley has already spoken of the need to add a centre midfielder to replace Wintle, who had a big influence in the first half of the season, which will take time.

Blackpool have managed their squad incredibly well in the wake of a mass of injuries this season, keeping that up for another 20 games could be difficult so it should certainly be a priority to bring in a few more players.