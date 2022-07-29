Blackpool boss Michael Appleton reveals thoughts over transfer collapse

Blackpool looked to have signed Cameron Brannagan in a big transfer deal last night, only for the player end up agreeing to sign a new deal at Oxford instead.

Even though the Seasiders could have offered Championship football and were ready to trigger his release clause, the midfielder instead decided to stay with his current team in League One.

However, the club’s boss Michael Appleton is not disappointed that the deal wasn’t able to be completed but instead told Lancs Live that the club making the funds available in the first place is a good thing and even stated he was ‘delighted’ at the work from Simon Sadler.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Blackpool FC played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Blackpool last played Preston North End at Deepdale? 1-0 W 0-0 D 0-1 L 3-1 W

Blackpool were only promoted from League One quite recently and despite it being their first campaign back in the Championship last year, they never looked to be a team heading towards the drop zone. Instead, they sealed a midtable spot and will want to push on this season.

Having lost the club’s previous manager Neil Critchley to Aston Villa, they now have Michael Appleton at the helm and he is looking to sign the type of players that he now wants at Bloomfield Road. Cameron Brannagan was seemingly one of those names but despite a deal looking done for the player, he will now stay at Oxford.

Even with the player staying put though, Appleton has told Lancs Live that he is happy the funds are there to do transfer business if the manager needs it.

Speaking about the deal and the potential transfer funds then, Appleton said: “I was delighted at the fact that we were able, as a football club, to even be in a position to do that if I’m being honest and that just shows that we can do it and we have the capability to do it, but clearly he must’ve been offered an incredible contract to stay and play at that level.

“The lure of the Championship wasn’t enough to prize him away from a football club that I know too well. I think if you’re going to improve, if you’re going to get better then this is going to happen. The biggest thing for me, the reality is, you want players who want to come and play for the football club.”

The Verdict

Michael Appleton and Blackpool need to start actually getting some deals over the line, whether the money is there for the club or not.

Signing a player like Cameron Brannagan would have been great business by the Seasiders and could have really helped in their midfield. The player has experience, has played at a high level in League One and considering his age is in the peak of his football career too.

Now though, the club have to once again scour the transfer market and find somebody else to come in and play in midfield for them. Whether the manager says there is money or not, it doesn’t matter if the team can’t get a deal done. Ahead of the new season, the first-team could have had another midfielder and instead he’s stayed with Oxford.

Now, the club need to ensure that they spend the rest of the summer making sure they actually get deals done for the rest of the transfer window.