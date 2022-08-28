Blackpool boss makes admission on Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest target

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has admitted he hopes he hasn’t seen the last of star winger Josh Bowler following his side’s 3-3 draw against Bristol City yesterday, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been short of interest this calendar year, with AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all retaining their interest in the Chertsey-born man despite their promotion to the Premier League.

And at this stage, it seems as though the Reds are the most likely side to recruit him, offering £3m for him as they try to get a deal over the line.

Do you love Blackpool FC? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 27 How many games did Keith Southern play in for the club? 353 363 373 383

Despite the fact he has less than 12 months left on his existing deal though, the Seasiders are still holding out for around £4m as deadline day approaches, with Appleton’s side looking to generate as much revenue as possible for one of their most valuable assets.

Recording two goals in six league appearances so far this season, he has been unlucky not to add more to his tally, especially against Reading on the opening day when he hit the post.

Despite intense interest though and Ian Poveda arriving as a potential replacement, the second-tier side are standing firm at this point and Appleton is one man who is desperate to keep hold of him.

Asked whether he thought Bowler had played his last game for the club, he said: “I certainly hope not, I hope not.

“I just had a chat with him then and I just said make sure you look after yourself over the weekend, we’ve got a big game on Wednesday.

“It’s live on TV, he gets the opportunity to showcase his skills.”

The Verdict:

At 23, he will want to move on sooner rather than later but with less than a year to go on his current contract, he should be satisfied with staying at Bloomfield Road if it comes to that.

Then he can look towards January – or potentially next summer when he will be a free agent – and that’s when multiple offers could potentially be on the table for him.

That will give him the opportunity to pick the best possible career move – because he can weigh up where he could fit in the best and where he will get the most game time, with the latter factor very important.

He won’t be able to fulfil his potential unless he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet, so a move to the City Ground doesn’t seem wise at this stage considering the calibre of players they already have at their disposal.

The system also doesn’t suit Bowler – because he thrives on the wing and if Steve Cooper wants to operate with a 3-4-1-2 system throughout the season – there’s little chance of him being a regular starter.