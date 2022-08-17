Blackpool boss confirms the situation with Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino

Blackpool sealed a superb 1-0 win over QPR in midweek but one blow that the club did suffer is that new signing Charlie Patino had to go off injured during the fixture.

The Seasiders played some good football and after bagging a winner just before half-time thanks to Josh Bowler, they had to watch as Patino was pulled off the field due to an ankle injury.

Whilst the Championship side managed to see out the second half of the game and come away with the three points, Michael Appleton told LancsLive that the midfielder has a ‘swollen ankle’ and it isn’t great – and they’ll need to wait for the swelling to go before the club can scan it and see how long he might be ruled out of action for.

Patino currently plays for Arsenal but is on loan at Blackpool, with the Gunners deciding to send him out on a short-term deal to get more first-team experience. He’s yet to feature in the league for Mikel Arteta’s side so sending him to the Seasiders means he can now play more competitive football.

The young player though shone for the Arsenal reserve sides and has played in 19 games so far despite his age. Now, he has the chance in the Championship to prove what he can really do.

However, the club may now have to put him on the sidelines, with the player potentially ruled out of action with this ankle injury. After the side’s win over QPR, they would have been hoping that Patino might have been substituted off as a precaution. Instead though, the player may now have a damaged ankle.

Speaking about the injury to LancsLive, Appleton said: “It was quite badly swollen at half-time so it’s obviously something where we’ve got to control the swelling, get the swelling down and then once we’re in a position where the swelling is under control then he can go and get it scanned.”

The Verdict

Having already played in three of the side’s opening games this season, it’ll be a blow for Blackpool if Charlie Patino has to miss a few games.

Having been a signing that plenty of EFL teams would have liked, it was a boost for the Seasiders to seal his signature this summer on a loan deal. He’s looked solid so far too and has proven that age is just a number and he can offer plenty for the club this campaign.

However, with the player now having a damaged ankle, it means he might miss a few weeks of football for the club. As long as the injury to the midfielder isn’t a long-term injury though – and Blackpool can use him for the rest of the season – they’ll be happy.

It means the Seasiders though might need another short-term signing while Patino is injured, as they look for a replacement in midfield for the club this season.