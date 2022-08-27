Blackpool boost emerges as they eye late Leeds United transfer raid

Blackpool will be boosted by Jesse Marsch’s willingness to let Ian Poveda leave Leeds United in this final week of the summer transfer window.

The Athletic reported last night that Blackpool were interested in taking Poveda on loan from Leeds, in a bid to bolster Michael Appleton’s squad for the Championship season ahead.

Further to that, it’s claimed that Marsch is open to the player’s Leeds exit and will not stand in the way of Poveda leaving Elland Road, owing to his depth of options currently playing out wide.

Poveda hasn’t featured for Marsch yet in a competitive fixture, having been on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old suffered a fractured ankle midway through the campaign, though, and managed only 10 appearances in the Championship either side of that happening. Poveda scored once and registered two assists under the watch of Tony Mowbray, with more of his promising performances coming in the weeks prior to the injury.

Do you love Blackpool FC? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 27 How many games did Keith Southern play in for the club? 353 363 373 383

Blackpool currently sit 11th in the Championship table and take on Bristol City this afternoon at Bloomfield Road.

Beyond tonight, some focus will switch to the final week of the transfer window, which closes on September 1st.

The Verdict

Poveda isn’t really in the picture at Leeds and it’s not really a surprise to learn that Marsch is open to moving the winger on in the coming week.

It’s more a sign of where Leeds are than where Poveda is, with the winger still very talented and a useful option to have in the Championship.

Prior to his injury at Blackburn, he was doing really well and will be hoping to rediscover that level with a 30+ game season under his belt.

Blackpool appear a good fit to give him that.

Thoughts? Let us know!