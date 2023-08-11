Highlights Blackpool have won the race to sign Jensen Weir on loan from Brighton, beating out competition from clubs like Derby and Reading.

Weir's impressive stats from last season highlight his contribution in the final third, with 10 goals and 5 assists.

The signing of Weir adds quality and depth to Blackpool's midfield, strengthening their goal-scoring options after losing Jerry Yates.

Blackpool appear to have won the race to sign Jensen Weir on loan from Brighton, in what is seen as a real coup for Neil Critchley’s side.

Who is Jensen Weir?

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Scotland international David, joined the Premier League side for an initial £500,000 from Wigan a few years ago, showing how highly-rated he is.

Given the competition for places at the Seagulls, his development has come out on loan in recent years, initially with Burton Albion before he spent the previous campaign with Morecambe.

Whilst it was a disappointing season on the whole, as the side were relegated, it was an outstanding year for Weir, who scored ten goals and registered five assists from midfield.

Therefore, it was expected there was going to be a clamour for his signature this summer, as Brighton prepare another temporary switch for the England youth international.

Blackpool win race for Jensen Weir

And, that’s exactly what happened, with Derby and Reading among the clubs believed to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

However, journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that it’s Blackpool who will sign the player.

“Blackpool have won the race to sign in-demand Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir on a season’s loan.”

Seeing off competition from fellow League One sides makes this a statement signing for Blackpool, who have clearly impressed Brighton with their plans for Weir, who will add more quality and depth to the midfield.

What qualities will Jensen Weir bring to Blackpool?

As you would expect from every player who has come through at Brighton, Weir is a technically sound footballer, which will help Critchley as he looks to create a stylish side at Bloomfield Road.

Plus, you only have to see his stats from last season to recognise this is a player that contributes regularly in the final third. A return of 15 goal contributions, with ten goals, is excellent, and it means the Seasiders have another goal threat in their team.

After losing Jerry Yates, you did wonder who would score the goals for Blackpool, but Critchley is clearly making sure that they have options from all over the park.

Blackpool summer transfer plans

A comfortable win over Burton Albion on the opening day, following by a League Cup victory at Derby shows that Blackpool are in a good place right now.

Critchley has returned and made a positive impression, and he is working with a squad that has a lot of talent. So, it’s not like they need lots of business to happen before the deadline, with the team in a healthy position.

Nevertheless, there are still areas that can be addressed, and it’s about adding quality over quantity. Clearly, getting Weir in is an example of that, and you can be sure the club are still looking to bring in one or two more as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Blackpool take on Exeter away from home this weekend as they look to build on their good start to the season.