Blackpool and Reading are two of the League One clubs set to battle for the signing of Finley Stevens from Brentford this summer.

According to Darren Witcoop, both clubs have enquired about a potential loan deal for the Welshman.

Who is Finley Stevens?

Stevens is a promising 20-year-old talent that is currently part of Brentford’s secondary squad.

The defender came through the Arsenal youth academy before signing for Worthing in 2019 at the age of just 16.

After one season in the Isthmian League, Stevens signed for Brentford’s B team on an initial two-year deal.

The full back spent the first half of last season out on loan with Championship side Swansea City, where he was unable to make his way into Russell Martin’s plans.

Stevens made five league appearances for the Swans, all of which came from the bench, before being recalled by his parent club in January.

The player returned to Brentford’s B team, but has yet to earn a chance as part of Thomas Frank’s first team plans.

Who is interested in signing Fin Stevens?

A number of clubs in the third division are interested in signing the right-back on a temporary basis.

Blackpool and Reading have both emerged as leading candidates to sign Stevens for the season ahead as both prepare for life in League One after suffering relegation last in May.

It is understood that the Bees are keen to sign Stevens to a Championship side, but his failure to make an impact at Swansea could see him needing to take a step-down to the third division.

No decision has yet been made over his future, but it is looking increasingly likely that Stevens will spend the next campaign away from the Brentford Community Stadium.

Should Finley Stevens take the drop-down to League One next season?

Given how little impact he made at Swansea, a drop to the third tier should be seen as a realistic option.

Stevens needs game time above all else, and he is more likely to receive that with Blackpool or Reading than with a second division side.

Reading are currently suffering from a number of off-field issues, but have recently appointed former Southampton boss Ruben Selles as their latest manager.

Meanwhile, Neil Critchley has returned to the helm at Bloomfield Road, which could be the better option for the young defender at this stage given the 44-year-old’s history of promoting and developing younger players.